Latest News Today Live Updates November 18, 2024: Canada raises off-campus work limit for international students – Here's what you need to know
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 18, 2024: Canada raises off-campus work limit for international students – Here's what you need to know

4 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2024, 01:21 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 18, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Canada raises off-campus work limit for international students – Here's what you need to know
News Today Live Updates: Canada raises off-campus work limit for international students – Here’s what you need to know (AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Nov 2024, 01:21:21 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Canada raises off-campus work limit for international students – Here's what you need to know

  International students in Canada can work up to 24 hours per week during academic sessions. New regulations also mandate that students apply for a new study permit before switching learning institutions, strengthening program integrity.
Read the full story here

18 Nov 2024, 12:56:16 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US approves 64,716 additional H-2B temporary foreign worker visas for 2025

  The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Department of Labor (DOL),  will issue 64,716 additional H-2B visas for FY 2025, supplementing the 66,000 mandated annually. These visas aim to tackle labor shortages in sectors like hospitality, seafood processing.
Read the full story here

18 Nov 2024, 12:20:52 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Sofia Richie's 5-month-old has a phone, and social media is losing it

  Sofia Richie shocked fans during a podcast appearance by revealing that her infant daughter, Eloise, has her own phone. While Richie clarified the device is used by caregivers to text on the baby's behalf, social media erupted with criticism, calling the move 'horrible and psychotic.'
Read the full story here

