Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 18 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 2.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 554.00 -2.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 772.05 -0.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 366.70 -1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,260.65 -0.56%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates November 19, 2024: Donald Trump nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary — Who is he?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 19, 2024: Donald Trump nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary — Who is he?

3 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary — Who is he? (AFP)Premium
News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary — Who is he? (AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Nov 2024, 07:07:44 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary — Who is he?

  • President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Rep. Sean Duffy as transportation secretary. Duffy is also a former reality TV star and Fox News host. We take a look at his profile.
Read the full story here

19 Nov 2024, 07:07:16 AM IST

World News Live Updates: G20 Summit: Global South 'most adversely' hit by food, fuel crisis due to global conflicts, says PM Modi | 10 Updates

  • At the G20 summit, PM Modi praised India's initiatives for social inclusion and sustainable development, focusing on organic farming and climate-resilient crops. He emphasized the need to address the challenges faced by the Global South amid ongoing global crises.
Read the full story here

19 Nov 2024, 06:22:54 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Diddy planning to ‘blackmail victims into silence or…’: Handwritten note seized during Fed raid in jail cell reveal plot

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs jail cell was reportedly raided by the feds who seized his handwritten notes to his legal team. The disgraced rapper's lawyers said they found out Friday night that prosecutors are in possession of attorney-client privileged material that was seized from Diddy's jail cell
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue