LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 2, 2024: US Election 2024: Trump targets Cheney in violent rhetoric; Cheney calls out dictatorship

1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2024, 01:14 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.