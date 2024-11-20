Latest News Today Live Updates November 20, 2024: How Trump can teach the Department of Education a lesson

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
US News Today Live Updates: How Trump can teach the Department of Education a lesson
- He should pick a secretary with the boldness to back school choice and take on woke indoctrination.
US News Today Live Updates: Trump tests the Constitution’s limits
- It’s up to officials in the three branches of government to keep the president in line.
US News Today Live Updates: Trump probably won’t try to fire Jerome Powell
- But his successor will face pressure to bring interest rates down, as have many previous Fed chairmen.
US News Today Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of calling witnesses from prison ahead of sex trafficking trial; writings seized from cell
- Combs has been held since his September arrest on charges that he coerced and abused women for years with the aid of a network of associates and employees. An indictment accuses him of silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.