Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates November 20, 2024: How Trump can teach the Department of Education a lesson

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:37 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 20, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: How Trump can teach the Department of Education a lesson

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2024, 07:37 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: How Trump can teach the Department of Education a lesson

  • He should pick a secretary with the boldness to back school choice and take on woke indoctrination.
Read the full story here

20 Nov 2024, 07:26 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Trump tests the Constitution’s limits

  • It’s up to officials in the three branches of government to keep the president in line.
Read the full story here

20 Nov 2024, 06:56 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Trump probably won’t try to fire Jerome Powell

  • But his successor will face pressure to bring interest rates down, as have many previous Fed chairmen.
Read the full story here

20 Nov 2024, 06:53 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of calling witnesses from prison ahead of sex trafficking trial; writings seized from cell

  • Combs has been held since his September arrest on charges that he coerced and abused women for years with the aid of a network of associates and employees. An indictment accuses him of silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.