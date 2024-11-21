Latest News Today Live Updates November 21, 2024: Looking to escape Donald Trump’s Victory? Sardinian village offers homes to Americans looking for a new life

Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates November 21, 2024:

Livemint

This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Looking to escape Donald Trump’s Victory? Sardinian village offers homes to Americans looking for a new life

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2024, 02:01 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Looking to escape Donald Trump’s Victory? Sardinian village offers homes to Americans looking for a new life

  • Tired of politics? Ollolai, a beautiful village in Sardinia, is offering homes for as low as 1 Euro to Americans seeking a peaceful, simpler lifestyle in Italy’s countryside.
Read the full story here

21 Nov 2024, 01:26 AM IST World News Live Updates: UK MPs to call Elon Musk to account for X’s impact on Southport riots

  • UK MPs are set to summon Elon Musk and social media executives from Meta and TikTok for an inquiry into disinformation and AI content. The investigation will focus on AI-generated false content, inciting violence, and its role in the rise of harmful narratives.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.