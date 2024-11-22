Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates November 22, 2024: Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump's Attorney General amid sex trafficking probe
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 22, 2024: Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump's Attorney General amid sex trafficking probe

Updated: 22 Nov 2024, 01:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump's Attorney General amid sex trafficking probe
News Today Live Updates: Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump’s Attorney General amid sex trafficking probe

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2024, 01:00:20 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump’s Attorney General amid sex trafficking probe

  • Matt Gaetz withdrew on November 21 as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general due to ongoing fallout from a federal sex trafficking investigation, which raised doubts about his confirmation.
Read the full story here

22 Nov 2024, 12:45:00 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside Vatican

  • Pope Francis breaks centuries-old traditions, opting for a simple wooden coffin and no public viewing for his funeral. Instead, he’ll be buried outside the Vatican. Know why the humble pontiff is choosing simplicity over extravagance.
Read the full story here

22 Nov 2024, 12:31:42 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Whistleblower Nelson Amenya celebrated as a hero for exposing the secret Adani deal for Kenya's airport

  • Kenya canceled a $2 billion airport deal with Adani Group after whistleblower Nelson Amenya exposed secretive negotiations and lack of competitive bidding. The US fraud indictment against Adani chairman supported Amenya’s claims. Social media users have hailed Amenya as a hero.
Read the full story here

