Latest News Today Live Updates November 22, 2024: Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump’s Attorney General amid sex trafficking probe

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2024, 01:00 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump’s Attorney General amid sex trafficking probe
- Matt Gaetz withdrew on November 21 as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general due to ongoing fallout from a federal sex trafficking investigation, which raised doubts about his confirmation.
22 Nov 2024, 12:45 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside Vatican
- Pope Francis breaks centuries-old traditions, opting for a simple wooden coffin and no public viewing for his funeral. Instead, he’ll be buried outside the Vatican. Know why the humble pontiff is choosing simplicity over extravagance.
22 Nov 2024, 12:31 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Whistleblower Nelson Amenya celebrated as a hero for exposing the secret Adani deal for Kenya's airport
- Kenya canceled a $2 billion airport deal with Adani Group after whistleblower Nelson Amenya exposed secretive negotiations and lack of competitive bidding. The US fraud indictment against Adani chairman supported Amenya’s claims. Social media users have hailed Amenya as a hero.