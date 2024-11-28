Latest News Today Live Updates November 28, 2024: Earthquake today: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Kiphire in Nagaland

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 07:56 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.