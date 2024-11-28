Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates November 28, 2024: Earthquake today: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Kiphire in Nagaland

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:56 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Earthquake today: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Kiphire in Nagaland

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2024, 07:56 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Earthquake today: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Kiphire in Nagaland

  • Kiphire, Nagaland experienced a 3.8 magnitude earthquake early Thursday, as per the Richter scale.
Read the full story here

28 Nov 2024, 06:53 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Chennai weather: Orange alert issued; flight disruptions to continue. Will school remain closed today? 10 points

  • IndiGo Airlines announced continued flight disruptions to and from Chennai and nearby cities due to the impending cyclone, urging passengers to stay updated on their flight status.
Read the full story here

28 Nov 2024, 06:45 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: How often are Railways blankets cleaned? Ashwini Vaishnaw says ‘at least once in…’

  • Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha about how often the passengers' blankets are cleaned. This response addressed Congress MP Kuldeep Indora's inquiry about the hygiene standards of bedding for passengers.
Read the full story here

