Latest News Today Live Updates November 28, 2024: Earthquake today: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Kiphire in Nagaland

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Nov 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Earthquake today: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Kiphire in Nagaland
- Kiphire, Nagaland experienced a 3.8 magnitude earthquake early Thursday, as per the Richter scale.
28 Nov 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Chennai weather: Orange alert issued; flight disruptions to continue. Will school remain closed today? 10 points
- IndiGo Airlines announced continued flight disruptions to and from Chennai and nearby cities due to the impending cyclone, urging passengers to stay updated on their flight status.
28 Nov 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: How often are Railways blankets cleaned? Ashwini Vaishnaw says ‘at least once in…’
- Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha about how often the passengers' blankets are cleaned. This response addressed Congress MP Kuldeep Indora's inquiry about the hygiene standards of bedding for passengers.