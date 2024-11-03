Latest News Today Live Updates November 3, 2024: US Election 2024: Donald Trump's bold health care strategy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Donald Trump's bold health care strategy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm
- Former President Donald Trump announced in Dearborn, Michigan, that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would have a significant role in his health care policy if re-elected. Trump praised Kennedy's expertise and emphasized their shared views on health issues.
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: ‘Want to see me knock ....?’: Trump’s hilarious rant over mic failures
- Donald Trump's address was disrupted by sound system issues, prompting attendees to chant, ‘Fix the mic’. In response, he pulled the mic closer, joking, “I think this mic stinks," and said he wouldn’t pay the contractor responsible.