Latest News Today Live Updates November 4, 2024: US Election 2024: 'I shouldn't have left White House', says Trump raking up bitter memories following 2020 poll

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: 'I shouldn't have left White House', says Trump raking up bitter memories following 2020 poll
- The US prepares for a closely contested presidential election with Trump and Harris making final appeals to undecided voters. Over 75 million Americans have voted early. Trump criticises Harris and the Biden administration while vowing to restore the country to a ‘golden age.’
US News Today Live Updates: ‘Will do everything in my power to end war in Gaza,’ says Kamala Harris wooing Arab Americans as US Election looms
- US Election: In a pivotal address at Michigan State University, Vice President Kamala Harris vows to end the war in Gaza and secure Palestinian rights, aiming to sway the Arab American vote amid a tight presidential race against Donald Trump. The stakes are high as Election Day approaches.
Today's News Live Updates: Prince William seen 'bonding' with Donald Trump's daughter, old photo emerges amid Harry feud
- Social media is abuzz with an old photo of Prince William and Ivanka Trump during the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa is resurfacing. This comes amid ongoing tensions between Prince Harry and the Trump family following Donald Trump's comments about deportation.
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Trump to become next President? Republican candidate leads Kamala Harris in key swing states
- Polling data shows Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris in key swing states ahead of the US presidential election, with a 49% to 47.2% advantage. However, Harris has gained ground in Iowa, indicating a shift in voter support among women and older demographics.
US News Today Live Updates: US Election: ‘Fake’, says Trump as Iowa poll shows Harris leading in 2024 presidential race
- US Election: With just days before the election, a new Iowa poll reveals Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 3 points. While Harris rallies support from women and independents, Trump dismisses the poll as 'fake,' insisting he remains strong among Iowa voters.
Today's News Live Updates: Khalistani extremists attack devotees in Canada's Hindu Sabha temple | Watch
- A violent attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu-Canadian devotees in Brampton reveals the severity of Khalistani extremism in Canada.
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: 'Kamala, you're fired…get the hell out of here,' says Donald Trump
- US Election 2024: Donald Trump criticised Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in North Carolina, claiming she lacks vision and would open borders if elected.
US News Today Live Updates: US Elections 2024: ‘Not a puppet’, Cardi B slams Elon Musk's remarks on her support for Kamala Harris
- US Elections 2024: On November 5, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will compete in the US presidential elections.