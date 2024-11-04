LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 4, 2024: US Election 2024: 'I shouldn't have left White House', says Trump raking up bitter memories following 2020 poll

8 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2024, 07:14 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.