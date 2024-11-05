LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 5, 2024: US Election 2024: Pennsylvania sees over 4,000 mail ballot applications challenged amid scrutiny

1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2024, 09:43 PM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.