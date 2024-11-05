Latest News Today Live Updates November 5, 2024: US Election 2024: Why Donald Trump's call for swift presidential winner on November 5 night is unlikely?

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Nov 2024, 07:16 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Why Donald Trump's call for swift presidential winner on November 5 night is unlikely?
Read the full story here
- US Election 2024 news: Despite the complexities of counting votes, Donald Trump demands a quick declaration of the presidential race winner after polls close.
05 Nov 2024, 06:58 AM IST
World News Live Updates: North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea ahead of US presidential election
Read the full story here
- North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea ahead of US presidential election
05 Nov 2024, 06:57 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Why we may not know the winner of the US presidential election on Nov. 5
Read the full story here
- The US presidential election on Nov. 5 may not yield an immediate winner due to varying ballot counting rules across battleground states. Similar to 2020, early results may favor one candidate, only for the other to gain ground as mail-in and Election Day votes are processed.
05 Nov 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Singham Again Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty's directorial starring Ajay Devgan earns ₹186 crore worldwide
Read the full story here
- The latest installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Singham Again, grossed ₹186 crore worldwide in four days, setting records for Ajay Devgn.
05 Nov 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Top events on November 5: Sagility India IPO, PM Modi to begin rallies in Maharashtra, Chhat Puja festivities and more
Read the full story here
- Top events on November 5 include Sagility India's IPO opening and PM Modi's election rallies in Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly Polls. Rahul Gandhi is also expected to be in Hyderabad for the ongoing caste survey
05 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx open on November 5? Here's what to know
Read the full story here
- While Election Day is not recognized as a national holiday, five states—New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Illinois—have designated November 5 as a public holiday, allowing workers to take time off for voting.
05 Nov 2024, 06:15 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: What if Kamala Harris and Donald Trump fail to secure electoral college majority in poll?
Read the full story here
- If neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump secures 270 Electoral College votes, Congress will decide the presidency. The House will vote by state, requiring a majority of 26 states, potentially favoring Republicans, and leading to a constitutional crisis amid voter unrest.