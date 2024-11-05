Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates November 5, 2024: US Election 2024: Pennsylvania sees over 4,000 mail ballot applications challenged amid scrutiny

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 PM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on November 5, 2024: A sign directing voters at a polling location for the 2024 Presidential election in Lyndhurst, Ohio, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Pennsylvania state officials report that these “mass challenges” primarily target two groups: individuals who may have forwarded their mail without updating their voter registration and nonmilitary U.S. citizens living overseas. Bloomberg

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Nov 2024, 09:43 PM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Pennsylvania sees over 4,000 mail ballot applications challenged amid scrutiny

  • Hearings will determine eligibility and may extend beyond Election Day. This situation could impact the tight race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, as the contested ballots might influence the state's 19 electoral votes.
Read the full story here

