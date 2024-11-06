Latest News Today Live Updates November 6, 2024: Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over handling of Israel's wars with Hamas, Hezbollah

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over handling of Israel's wars with Hamas, Hezbollah
- Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Gallant following deep disagreements on handling conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. Gallant reaffirmed his dedication to Israel's security, while Netanyahu appointed Israel Katz as the new defense minister, reflecting escalating tensions between the two leaders.
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump raises questions on EVMs, says would concede defeat in US election if…
- Donald Trump made the comments after casting his ballot along with wife Melania at a polling booth in Palm Beach of Florida.
US News Today Live Updates: US Elections: Hundreds refuse to vote in Pennsylvania county as ‘software problems’ spark outrage, voting time extended
- Voters in Pennsylvania were forced to place their ballots into boxes after voting machines malfunctioned throughout the entire county
US News Today Live Updates: US Election Results 2024: 5 reasons why Donald Trump, Kamala Harris have equal chance of winning Presidential race
- US Election Results 2024: Who will be the next US president is still unclear, but here are key poll findings that might favour Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in the ongoing polls: