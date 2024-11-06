Explore
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates November 6, 2024: Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over handling of Israel's wars with Hamas, Hezbollah
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 6, 2024: Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over handling of Israel's wars with Hamas, Hezbollah

4 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on November 6, 2024: Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over handling of Israel's wars with Hamas, Hezbollah (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on November 6, 2024: Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over handling of Israel's wars with Hamas, Hezbollah (REUTERS)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2024, 12:32:00 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over handling of Israel's wars with Hamas, Hezbollah

  • Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Gallant following deep disagreements on handling conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. Gallant reaffirmed his dedication to Israel's security, while Netanyahu appointed Israel Katz as the new defense minister, reflecting escalating tensions between the two leaders.
Read the full story here

06 Nov 2024, 12:24:00 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump raises questions on EVMs, says would concede defeat in US election if…

  • Donald Trump made the comments after casting his ballot along with wife Melania at a polling booth in Palm Beach of Florida.
Read the full story here

06 Nov 2024, 12:21:00 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Elections: Hundreds refuse to vote in Pennsylvania county as ‘software problems’ spark outrage, voting time extended

  • Voters in Pennsylvania were forced to place their ballots into boxes after voting machines malfunctioned throughout the entire county
Read the full story here

06 Nov 2024, 12:01:11 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Election Results 2024: 5 reasons why Donald Trump, Kamala Harris have equal chance of winning Presidential race

  • US Election Results 2024: Who will be the next US president is still unclear, but here are key poll findings that might favour Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in the ongoing polls:
Read the full story here

