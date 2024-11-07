Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates November 7, 2024: US polls: Celebrations in JD Vance wife Usha’s ancestral village in Andhra

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:23 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: US polls: Celebrations in JD Vance wife Usha’s ancestral village in Andhra

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2024, 12:23 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US polls: Celebrations in JD Vance wife Usha’s ancestral village in Andhra

  • Vizag-based Professor C Santhamma, a distant relative of 38-year-old Usha, expressed happiness over JD Vance's triumph in the US polls
Read the full story here

07 Nov 2024, 12:23 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Election Results: Kamala Harris dials President-elect Trump to concede, stresses need for peaceful transfer of power

  • Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory
Read the full story here

07 Nov 2024, 12:16 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump set for second term. But, can he run for a third term in 2028?

  • Donald Trump will return to the White House in January 2025, defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. At 78, he becomes only the second president to serve non-consecutive terms. However, the 22nd Amendment bars him from seeking a third term.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.