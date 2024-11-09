Latest News Today Live Updates November 9, 2024: Queen Elizabeth II’s royal wedding cake slice fetches a shocking price at auction!

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
World News Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II’s royal wedding cake slice fetches a shocking price at auction!
- A slice of Queen Elizabeth’s wedding cake, tucked away in a suitcase for nearly eight decades, fetched an astonishing £2,200 at auction. Gifted to a palace housekeeper and now preserved in its original box, this royal relic was snagged by a mystery buyer in China.