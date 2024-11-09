Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates November 9, 2024: Queen Elizabeth II’s royal wedding cake slice fetches a shocking price at auction!

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:14 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 9, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II’s royal wedding cake slice fetches a shocking price at auction!

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2024, 12:14 AM IST World News Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II’s royal wedding cake slice fetches a shocking price at auction!

  • A slice of Queen Elizabeth’s wedding cake, tucked away in a suitcase for nearly eight decades, fetched an astonishing £2,200 at auction. Gifted to a palace housekeeper and now preserved in its original box, this royal relic was snagged by a mystery buyer in China.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.