LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 1, 2024: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by small margin in race to become next US president: Presidential forecast

4 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2024, 07:17 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.