Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 30 2024 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.30 1.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 443.00 1.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 788.35 -1.78%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,732.35 -1.17%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,273.00 -2.56%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates October 1, 2024: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by small margin in race to become next US president: Presidential forecast
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 1, 2024: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by small margin in race to become next US president: Presidential forecast

4 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2024, 07:17 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 1, 2024: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP)Premium
Latest news on October 1, 2024: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Oct 2024, 07:17:19 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by small margin in race to become next US president: Presidential forecast

  • The latest US presidential forecast revealed that Democrat Kamala Harris has “about a 3 in 5 chance" of winning the electoral college, while Republican candidate Donald Trump has “about a 2 in 5 chance".
Read the full story here

01 Oct 2024, 07:14:41 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Happy birthday Ram Nath Kovind: Wishes pour in as former President turns 79

  • Happy birthday Ram Nath Kovind: Ram Nath Kovind marks his 79th birthday on October 1. He served as President from 2017 to 2021 after being the Governor of Bihar. 
Read the full story here

01 Oct 2024, 07:14:05 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: 'I'll be missing you': Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals for release ahead of sex trafficking trial

  • Sean Diddy Combs is appealing a federal judge's decision to keep him in custody while facing sex trafficking charges. His legal team argues that he poses no threat, despite the judge's ruling on September 30 deeming him a potential danger if released
Read the full story here

01 Oct 2024, 07:13:29 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Japan PM Kishida steps down as planned before likely successor Ishiba takes office

  • Ishiba was chosen as the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s leader on Friday to replace Kishida, who announced in August his resignation at the end of his three-year term.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue