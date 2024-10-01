Latest News Today Live Updates October 1, 2024: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by small margin in race to become next US president: Presidential forecast

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Oct 2024, 07:17 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by small margin in race to become next US president: Presidential forecast
- The latest US presidential forecast revealed that Democrat Kamala Harris has “about a 3 in 5 chance" of winning the electoral college, while Republican candidate Donald Trump has “about a 2 in 5 chance".
01 Oct 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Happy birthday Ram Nath Kovind: Wishes pour in as former President turns 79
- Happy birthday Ram Nath Kovind: Ram Nath Kovind marks his 79th birthday on October 1. He served as President from 2017 to 2021 after being the Governor of Bihar.
01 Oct 2024, 07:14 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: 'I'll be missing you': Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals for release ahead of sex trafficking trial
- Sean Diddy Combs is appealing a federal judge's decision to keep him in custody while facing sex trafficking charges. His legal team argues that he poses no threat, despite the judge's ruling on September 30 deeming him a potential danger if released
01 Oct 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Japan PM Kishida steps down as planned before likely successor Ishiba takes office
- Ishiba was chosen as the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s leader on Friday to replace Kishida, who announced in August his resignation at the end of his three-year term.