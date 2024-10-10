Latest News Today Live Updates October 10, 2024: Will ‘remain in close contact’: Joe Biden dials Israel PM Netanyahu over Hezbollah issue, condemns Iran's

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live Updates: Will ‘remain in close contact’: Joe Biden dials Israel PM Netanyahu over Hezbollah issue, condemns Iran's
- US President Biden on Wednesday called for a diplomatic solution for Lebanese and Israeli civilians affected by conflict and highlighted the urgent need to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
US News Today Live Updates: Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Florida's Siesta Key as Category 3 storm
- Hurricane Milton struck Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.