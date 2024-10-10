Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates October 10, 2024: Will ‘remain in close contact’: Joe Biden dials Israel PM Netanyahu over Hezbollah issue, condemns Iran's

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 10, 2024: In a call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden focused on Israel's security and condemned Iran's missile attack.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2024, 06:47 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Will ‘remain in close contact’: Joe Biden dials Israel PM Netanyahu over Hezbollah issue, condemns Iran's

  • US President Biden on Wednesday called for a diplomatic solution for Lebanese and Israeli civilians affected by conflict and highlighted the urgent need to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza. 
10 Oct 2024, 06:10 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Florida's Siesta Key as Category 3 storm

  • Hurricane Milton struck Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
