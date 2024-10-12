Latest News Today Live Updates October 12, 2024: US Elections: Meta's crackdown on fake accounts coincides with police investigation into Russian-backed voter bribery

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2024, 07:24 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Elections: Meta's crackdown on fake accounts coincides with police investigation into Russian-backed voter bribery
- Meta removes fake accounts in Moldova ahead of presidential election
12 Oct 2024, 07:21 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential polls 2024: What is Operation Aurora? All you need to know about Donald Trump's anti-immigration law
- Trump's rally in Aurora, Colorado, highlighted immigration concerns, with claims about Venezuelan gangs creating disorder. He proposed aggressive deportation measures and criticized the Biden administration.
12 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Julia Roberts under fire over remarks at Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia; ‘Feel sorry for…,’ Netizens react
- Julia Roberts, the Hollywood actress, faced backlash for her recent remarks at a Kamala Harris rally in Georgia. She called for more male supporters as she advocated for women's reproductive rights. While her speech energized some attendees, it sparked significant online criticism.