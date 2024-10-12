Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates October 12, 2024: US Elections: Meta's crackdown on fake accounts coincides with police investigation into Russian-backed voter bribery

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:24 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 12, 2024: US Elections: Meta's crackdown on fake accounts coincides with police investigation into Russian-backed voter bribery

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2024, 07:24 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Elections: Meta's crackdown on fake accounts coincides with police investigation into Russian-backed voter bribery

  • Meta removes fake accounts in Moldova ahead of presidential election
Read the full story here

12 Oct 2024, 07:21 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential polls 2024: What is Operation Aurora? All you need to know about Donald Trump's anti-immigration law

  • Trump's rally in Aurora, Colorado, highlighted immigration concerns, with claims about Venezuelan gangs creating disorder. He proposed aggressive deportation measures and criticized the Biden administration. 
Read the full story here

12 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Julia Roberts under fire over remarks at Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia; ‘Feel sorry for…,’ Netizens react

  • Julia Roberts, the Hollywood actress, faced backlash for her recent remarks at a Kamala Harris rally in Georgia. She called for more male supporters as she advocated for women's reproductive rights. While her speech energized some attendees, it sparked significant online criticism.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.