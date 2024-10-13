Latest News Today Live Updates October 13, 2024: US imposes sanctions on Indian company for transporting Iranian oil after missile attack on Israel

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: US imposes sanctions on Indian company for transporting Iranian oil after missile attack on Israel
- Gabbaro Ship Services, an Indian shipping firm, faces U.S. sanctions for allegedly transporting Iranian oil to Asia, following Iran's missile attack on Israel. The sanctions aim to disrupt Iran's energy trade funding terrorism and missile programs.