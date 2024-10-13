Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates October 13, 2024: US imposes sanctions on Indian company for transporting Iranian oil after missile attack on Israel
Latest News Today Live Updates October 13, 2024: US imposes sanctions on Indian company for transporting Iranian oil after missile attack on Israel

1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 13, 2024: The NITC moves Iranian oil for National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to transport it to refineries in the China. (Photo: Reuters) (Representative Image)Premium
Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Oct 2024, 06:36:09 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US imposes sanctions on Indian company for transporting Iranian oil after missile attack on Israel

  • Gabbaro Ship Services, an Indian shipping firm, faces U.S. sanctions for allegedly transporting Iranian oil to Asia, following Iran's missile attack on Israel. The sanctions aim to disrupt Iran's energy trade funding terrorism and missile programs.
Read the full story here

