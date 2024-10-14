Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates October 14, 2024: Time magazine owner puts Kamala Harris ‘on blast’ for refusing interview, says, ‘believe in transparency…’

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:57 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 14, 2024: US Elections 2024: US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, on October 13, 2024.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

14 Oct 2024, 06:57 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Time magazine owner puts Kamala Harris ‘on blast’ for refusing interview, says, ‘believe in transparency…’

  • US Elections 2024: TIME owner Marc Benioff criticized Kamala Harris for refusing an interview with the magazine, contrasting her lack of engagement with other candidates like Donald Trump and Joe Biden. His posts sparked reactions, including from Republican Bill Ackman on Harris' transparency.
14 Oct 2024, 06:52 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Trump says he will use the National Guard against the ‘enemy from within’

  • The former president singled out Rep. Adam Schiff as one such enemy.
