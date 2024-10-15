LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 15, 2024: US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris to interview with Fox News after 8 year-gap

4 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.