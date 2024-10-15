Latest News Today Live Updates October 15, 2024: US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris to interview with Fox News after 8 year-gap

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris to interview with Fox News after 8 year-gap
Read the full story here
- US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris will have her first formal interview with Fox News on October 16, marking a significant departure from her previous media engagements. The interview will air as part of Bret Baier's ‘Special Report’ and aims to reach skeptical viewers ahead of the 2024 elections
15 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: ‘Evidence brought to light cannot be ignored’: Canada PM Justin Trudeau accuses India. Read full statement here
Read the full story here
- The ties between India and Canada soured after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a parliamentary address last year, claimed that he has ‘credible allegations’ of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
15 Oct 2024, 06:38 AM IST
World News Live Updates: India-Canada relations: Justin Trudeau speaks with UK PM Keir Starmer, agrees to remain in ‘close’ contact
Read the full story here
- Following accusations from Canada regarding Indian involvement in a murder case, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including its high commissioner.
15 Oct 2024, 06:33 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Immigration skepticism goes mainstream in Europe
Read the full story here
- A Polish politician—and European Union favorite—is the latest to close a border.
15 Oct 2024, 06:17 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: From Michael Jackson's jackets to Noel Gallagher's guitars; Know items on sale at the upcoming music auction
Read the full story here
- A music memorabilia auction next month aims to raise around £2 million, featuring over 350 items, including Michael Jackson's jackets and Noel Gallagher's guitars.