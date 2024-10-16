Latest News Today Live Updates October 16, 2024: Who is Jagmeet Singh? Why has he called for a ban on RSS and sanctions on Indian diplomats?

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Oct 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Who is Jagmeet Singh? Why has he called for a ban on RSS and sanctions on Indian diplomats?
- Jagmeet Singh, NDP leader has demanded sanctions on Indian diplomats and a ban on the RSS following RCMP allegations of their involvement in a Sikh separatist's killing.
16 Oct 2024, 07:30 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Trump refuses to confirm calls with Putin, says ‘would be smart thing’ if he spoke: ‘Russia has never had a president..’
- During an interview, Trump did not confirm talks with Putin, suggesting it would be beneficial if true. Woodward's book alleged Trump had several calls with Putin post-presidency, a claim denied by Trump and Kremlin officials.
16 Oct 2024, 07:24 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump promotes tariffs as his favourite theme in interview, says ‘It's the most beautiful word in dictionary’
- In a Chicago interview, Trump promoted tariffs as beneficial for the economy, claiming they would generate revenue and protect US businesses, while clashing with the moderator over their negative implications for consumers.
16 Oct 2024, 07:19 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Israel Hezbollah war: US warns Israel to boost humanitarian aid into Gaza in ‘next 30 days’, or ‘lose’ weapons funding
- Israel Hezbollah war: The Biden administration demands Israel to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza within 30 days to maintain U.S. military support as conditions continue to deteriorate
16 Oct 2024, 06:46 AM IST
World News Live Updates: New Zealand inflation eases, opening path for big rate cuts
- New Zealand’s inflation rate returned to within the central bank’s target band for the first time since early 2021 in the third quarter, opening a path to more supersized interest-rate cuts in coming months.
16 Oct 2024, 06:39 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: What can Trump deliver on illegal migration?
- His proposals would face challenges from the U.S. Senate and American courtrooms to Mexico City.
16 Oct 2024, 05:23 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris: What US Election 2024 could mean for India. 5 crucial points
- US Election 2024: Will Trump’s protectionism disrupt trade, or will Harris continue Biden’s cooperative policies? Explore the 5 key areas where the election outcome could reshape India-US relations after November 5 US election.