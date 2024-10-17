LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 17, 2024: Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: Banks to remain close in THESE states for celebrations

5 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.