Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates October 17, 2024: Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: Banks to remain close in THESE states for celebrations
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 17, 2024: Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: Banks to remain close in THESE states for celebrations

5 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 17, 2024: Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Devotees participating in a 'shobha yatra' in Shimla on October 15, on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, (AFP)
Latest news on October 17, 2024: Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Devotees participating in a 'shobha yatra' in Shimla on October 15, on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, (AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Oct 2024, 06:55:44 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: Banks to remain close in THESE states for celebrations

  • Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: To commemorate Maharshi Valmiki's birth anniversary, several states announced public holidays for educational institutions and banks today. Check states where banks are closed today.
Read the full story here

17 Oct 2024, 06:54:22 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: India blasts Canada's Justin Trudeau on his ‘no hard evidence’ on Nijjar killing: ‘His cavalier behaviour...’

  • MEA criticised Justin Trudeau's remarks about a lack of evidence in the Nijjar killing. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal attributed the damage to India-Canada relations solely to Trudeau's behavior.
Read the full story here

17 Oct 2024, 06:40:46 AM IST

World News Live Updates: China test drives a Taiwan blockade

  • This week’s drill could presage Xi Jinping’s preferred option.
Read the full story here

17 Oct 2024, 06:38:26 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Liam Payne dies at 31 after fall from Argentina hotel balcony: All about the former One Direction singer

  • Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old, known for hits with the band, had pursued a solo career after their disbandment in 2016. He is survived by his son, parents, and sisters.
Read the full story here

17 Oct 2024, 06:09:14 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: US Election: What a Donald Trump win could mean for India – Trade, strategy, and geopolitics

  • US Election: Trump's previous term saw strengthened US-India relations, highlighted by defence agreements and regional initiatives. As he campaigns for 2024, analysts debate the potential benefits and challenges for India amidst a shifting geopolitical landscape.
Read the full story here

