Latest News Today Live Updates October 17, 2024: Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: Banks to remain close in THESE states for celebrations

Today's News Live Updates: Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: Banks to remain close in THESE states for celebrations
- Bank holiday today on Valmiki Jayanti: To commemorate Maharshi Valmiki's birth anniversary, several states announced public holidays for educational institutions and banks today. Check states where banks are closed today.
Today's News Live Updates: India blasts Canada's Justin Trudeau on his ‘no hard evidence’ on Nijjar killing: ‘His cavalier behaviour...’
- MEA criticised Justin Trudeau's remarks about a lack of evidence in the Nijjar killing. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal attributed the damage to India-Canada relations solely to Trudeau's behavior.
World News Live Updates: China test drives a Taiwan blockade
- This week’s drill could presage Xi Jinping’s preferred option.
World News Live Updates: Liam Payne dies at 31 after fall from Argentina hotel balcony: All about the former One Direction singer
- Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old, known for hits with the band, had pursued a solo career after their disbandment in 2016. He is survived by his son, parents, and sisters.
Today's News Live Updates: US Election: What a Donald Trump win could mean for India – Trade, strategy, and geopolitics
- US Election: Trump's previous term saw strengthened US-India relations, highlighted by defence agreements and regional initiatives. As he campaigns for 2024, analysts debate the potential benefits and challenges for India amidst a shifting geopolitical landscape.