Active Stocks
Fri Oct 18 2024 15:58:03
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 548.70 3.76%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.30 1.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 910.05 2.06%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,195.25 5.57%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,717.55 0.15%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates October 19, 2024: Hamas mourns ‘martyred brother’ Yahya Sinwar, vows to not release captives unless...
Latest News Today Live Updates October 19, 2024: Hamas mourns ‘martyred brother’ Yahya Sinwar, vows to not release captives unless...

2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments.

Latest news on October 19, 2024: People walk past a billboard portraying the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar at the site of a rally held by protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, to show support to Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen October 18, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on October 19, 2024: People walk past a billboard portraying the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar at the site of a rally held by protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, to show support to Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen October 18, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (REUTERS)

Latest News Today Live Updates:

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Oct 2024, 06:28:33 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Hamas mourns ‘martyred brother’ Yahya Sinwar, vows to not release captives unless...

  • Hamas confirmed the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar and stated it will not release hostages from the October 7 attack on Israel.
19 Oct 2024, 05:34:09 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential Polls 2024: 'If you go into Taiwan, I'm going to tax you,' Donald Trump warns China

  • Donald Trump proposed imposing tariffs of 150% to 200% on China if military action is taken regarding Taiwan. He expressed confidence in his relationship with Xi Jinping, believing military force would not be necessary.
