Latest News Today Live Updates October 2, 2024: India cautions its nationals after Iran's missile attack on Israel: ‘Avoid unnecessary travel, stay close to…’

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:18 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 2, 2024: People take shelter during an air raid siren after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in central Israel October 1, 2024.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Oct 2024, 07:18 AM IST World News Live Updates: India cautions its nationals after Iran's missile attack on Israel: ‘Avoid unnecessary travel, stay close to…’

  • Iran launched 180 missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. The attack caused damage but no injuries were reported. The Indian Embassy advised its nationals to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols.
Read the full story here

02 Oct 2024, 07:13 AM IST World News Live Updates: ‘Iran made a big mistake, and will pay for it,’ says Israeli PM Netanyahu after missile attack

  • Netanyahu also expressed condolences for those affected by a separate terrorist attack in Jaffa, linking it to Iran.
Read the full story here

02 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST World News Live Updates: Iran attack on Israel: Joe Biden orders US military to intercept missiles; world leaders deem actions 'unacceptable'

  • President Biden has directed the US military to assist Israel against Iranian threats and intercept missiles targeting the country. World leaders are urging de-escalation as Iran's missile attacks on Israel intensify, prompting global condemnation and calls for a ceasefire
Read the full story here

02 Oct 2024, 06:15 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain, calls it ‘significant workload’: 'Want to prioritise my...'

  • Babar Azam announced his resignation as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team in a late-night statement.
Read the full story here

02 Oct 2024, 06:12 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual misconduct by 120 persons in new lawsuit: ‘More than 3,280 people…’

  • Attorney Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and that 25 were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct
Read the full story here

