Latest News Today Live Updates October 2, 2024: India cautions its nationals after Iran's missile attack on Israel: ‘Avoid unnecessary travel, stay close to…’

02 Oct 2024, 07:18 AM IST
World News Live Updates: India cautions its nationals after Iran's missile attack on Israel: ‘Avoid unnecessary travel, stay close to…’
- Iran launched 180 missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. The attack caused damage but no injuries were reported. The Indian Embassy advised its nationals to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols.
02 Oct 2024, 07:13 AM IST
World News Live Updates: ‘Iran made a big mistake, and will pay for it,’ says Israeli PM Netanyahu after missile attack
- Netanyahu also expressed condolences for those affected by a separate terrorist attack in Jaffa, linking it to Iran.
02 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Iran attack on Israel: Joe Biden orders US military to intercept missiles; world leaders deem actions 'unacceptable'
- President Biden has directed the US military to assist Israel against Iranian threats and intercept missiles targeting the country. World leaders are urging de-escalation as Iran's missile attacks on Israel intensify, prompting global condemnation and calls for a ceasefire
02 Oct 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain, calls it ‘significant workload’: 'Want to prioritise my...'
- Babar Azam announced his resignation as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team in a late-night statement.
02 Oct 2024, 06:12 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual misconduct by 120 persons in new lawsuit: ‘More than 3,280 people…’
- Attorney Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and that 25 were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct