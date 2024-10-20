Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 18 2024 15:58:03
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 548.70 3.76%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.30 1.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 910.05 2.06%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,195.25 5.57%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,717.55 0.15%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates October 20, 2024: Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, wishes, GIFs and images to share with your loved ones
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 20, 2024: Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, wishes, GIFs and images to share with your loved ones

4 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2024, 06:41 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 20, 2024: Karwa Chauth is the day when married women dress up in traditional Indian clothes, do sola shringar, and adorn their hands with mehndi. (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Latest news on October 20, 2024: Karwa Chauth is the day when married women dress up in traditional Indian clothes, do sola shringar, and adorn their hands with mehndi. (Getty Images via AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Oct 2024, 06:41:25 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, wishes, GIFs and images to share with your loved ones

  • Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Seeking divine blessings, married women observe a nirjala vrat on this day for their husband's long life and prosperity. Here's a list of wishes to make the celebrations extra special.
Read the full story here

20 Oct 2024, 06:35:39 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Israel strikes Lebanon's Beirut, Gaza in retaliation for drone attack on Netanyahu’s home, northern assault

  • In response to Hezbollah's rocket attacks, Israel targeted military sites in Beirut, while Gaza faced heavy bombardment resulting in numerous casualties.
Read the full story here

20 Oct 2024, 06:26:16 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: ‘Extraordinary number of innocent Palestinians have been killed’: Kamala Harris on Israel-Gaza war

  • US Vice President Kamala Harris urged for a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the importance of leveraging the recent death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Read the full story here

20 Oct 2024, 06:10:33 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Kamala Harris turns 60: A look at the top 15 highlights of her key initiatives and achievements

  • As Kamala Harris marks her 60th birthday, a look back at the initiatives and accomplishments that have defined her career in public service.
Read the full story here

20 Oct 2024, 05:40:57 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential Polls 2024: Kamala Harris targets Donald Trump's age of ‘exhaustion’

  • As the US Presidential election nears, energy levels dominate the campaign discourse. Kamala Harris critiques Trump’s fitness for office, citing concerns over his exhaustion. 
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue