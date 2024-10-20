Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates October 20, 2024: Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, wishes, GIFs and images to share with your loved ones

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 06:41 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 20, 2024: Karwa Chauth is the day when married women dress up in traditional Indian clothes, do sola shringar, and adorn their hands with mehndi.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Oct 2024, 06:41 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, wishes, GIFs and images to share with your loved ones

  • Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Seeking divine blessings, married women observe a nirjala vrat on this day for their husband's long life and prosperity. Here's a list of wishes to make the celebrations extra special.
Read the full story here

20 Oct 2024, 06:35 AM IST World News Live Updates: Israel strikes Lebanon's Beirut, Gaza in retaliation for drone attack on Netanyahu’s home, northern assault

  • In response to Hezbollah's rocket attacks, Israel targeted military sites in Beirut, while Gaza faced heavy bombardment resulting in numerous casualties.
Read the full story here

20 Oct 2024, 06:26 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: ‘Extraordinary number of innocent Palestinians have been killed’: Kamala Harris on Israel-Gaza war

  • US Vice President Kamala Harris urged for a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the importance of leveraging the recent death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Read the full story here

20 Oct 2024, 06:10 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Kamala Harris turns 60: A look at the top 15 highlights of her key initiatives and achievements

  • As Kamala Harris marks her 60th birthday, a look back at the initiatives and accomplishments that have defined her career in public service.
Read the full story here

20 Oct 2024, 05:40 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential Polls 2024: Kamala Harris targets Donald Trump's age of ‘exhaustion’

  • As the US Presidential election nears, energy levels dominate the campaign discourse. Kamala Harris critiques Trump’s fitness for office, citing concerns over his exhaustion. 
Read the full story here

