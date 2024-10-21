Latest News Today Live Updates October 21, 2024: Candidates step up their attacks after Trump erases Harris’s lead

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:15 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 21, 2024: People close to the campaigns believe the race is still too close to call a clear leader, with early voting under way. (Image: AP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Oct 2024, 07:15 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Candidates step up their attacks after Trump erases Harris’s lead

  • With two weeks to go, the vice president courts GOP-leaning voters in swing states, while the former president’s off-script moments play to core supporters.
21 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Ex-RAW official Vikash Yadav, ‘wanted’ by FBI in Pannun case, dismisses charges, says family

  • The US Department of Justice charged Yadav with leading an unsuccessful plot to murder Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun last year
21 Oct 2024, 06:35 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump makes fries at McDonald's: ‘Requires great expertise…worked 15 min more than Kamala Harris’ | Video

  • Donald Trump worked at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, demonstrating fry-making skills before holding a news conference. He countered Kamala Harris' claims of working there in college, while expressing admiration for the employees. 
21 Oct 2024, 06:29 AM IST World News Live Updates: Maldives set to roll out India’s UPI soon as President Muizzu pushes for quick implementation

  • The President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, decided to take the necessary steps to introduce the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in the island nation, following the recommendation of the Cabinet on Sunday.
