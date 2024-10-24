Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates October 24, 2024: US Election 2024: Why Tim Walz believes Donald Trump 'will not be President again'
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 24, 2024: US Election 2024: Why Tim Walz believes Donald Trump 'will not be President again'

3 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2024, 12:56 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments.

Latest news on October 24, 2024: Walz praised Harris's focus on the “sandwich generation” through expanded Medicare funding and took a jab at Trump’s recent McDonald’s visit, quipping, “She didn’t go and pander, and disrespect McDonald’s workers.”Premium
Latest news on October 24, 2024: Walz praised Harris's focus on the “sandwich generation” through expanded Medicare funding and took a jab at Trump’s recent McDonald’s visit, quipping, “She didn’t go and pander, and disrespect McDonald’s workers.”

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Oct 2024, 12:56:08 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Why Tim Walz believes Donald Trump 'will not be President again'

  • Tim Walz when pressed him on trust issues due to his past misstatements, firmly stated, ‘I think people can separate a mistake from a pathological liar,’ drawing a sharp distinction between himself and Donald Trump.
Read the full story here

24 Oct 2024, 12:28:00 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: ‘I don’t want a day off,’ Trump doubles down amid health speculations

  • Former US President Donald Trump defended his cognitive abilities, dismissing concerns about his mental fitness at 78 years old. Trump explained his busy campaign schedule, stating he had been working without a break for 52 days.
Read the full story here

24 Oct 2024, 12:04:46 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Donald Trump’s shocking warning at 'The Man You Don’t Know' premiere - ‘They cheat like hell’

  • During the premiere of 'The Man You Don't Know' former US President Donald Trump emphasized the urgency of the upcoming election, stating, 'We gotta win. We've got 14 days. 14 days, and we're leading substantially, but they cheat like hell.'
Read the full story here

