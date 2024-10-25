Latest News Today Live Updates October 25, 2024: US Election 2024: Eminem and Obama unite at electrifying Detroit rally against Trump

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Eminem and Obama unite at electrifying Detroit rally against Trump
- In the Detroit rally, Eminem and Obama united to inspire Democratic voters, with Eminem emphasizing the importance of casting votes. Obama challenged Trump's leadership and economic claims, saying, 'Don’t have nostalgia for what his economy was, because that was mine.'