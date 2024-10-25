Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 24 2024 15:58:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.00 0.13%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 471.85 -1.81%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 546.95 -0.04%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,679.95 0.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 879.75 0.28%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates October 25, 2024: US Election 2024: Eminem and Obama unite at electrifying Detroit rally against Trump
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 25, 2024: US Election 2024: Eminem and Obama unite at electrifying Detroit rally against Trump

1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2024, 12:41 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 25, 2024: Rapper Eminem, center, greets the crowd on stage with former President Barack Obama, left, at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (AP)Premium
Latest news on October 25, 2024: Rapper Eminem, center, greets the crowd on stage with former President Barack Obama, left, at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (AP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Oct 2024, 12:41:26 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Eminem and Obama unite at electrifying Detroit rally against Trump

  • In the Detroit rally, Eminem and Obama united to inspire Democratic voters, with Eminem emphasizing the importance of casting votes. Obama challenged Trump's leadership and economic claims, saying, 'Don’t have nostalgia for what his economy was, because that was mine.'
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue