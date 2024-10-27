Latest News Today Live Updates October 27, 2024: US Presidential Elections 2024: 'Take our lives seriously,' says Michelle Obama while rallying Kamala Harris

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential Elections 2024: 'Take our lives seriously,' says Michelle Obama while rallying Kamala Harris
- Michelle Obama urged men to support Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, warning that women's rights and healthcare are at risk if Trump wins. She emphasized the importance of taking women's lives seriously and questioned the country's readiness for Harris's leadership.