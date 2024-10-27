Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates October 27, 2024: US Presidential Elections 2024: 'Take our lives seriously,' says Michelle Obama while rallying Kamala Harris

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:48 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 27, 2024: Former US first lady Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Harris at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, October 26, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Oct 2024, 05:48 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential Elections 2024: 'Take our lives seriously,' says Michelle Obama while rallying Kamala Harris

  • Michelle Obama urged men to support Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, warning that women's rights and healthcare are at risk if Trump wins. She emphasized the importance of taking women's lives seriously and questioned the country's readiness for Harris's leadership.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.