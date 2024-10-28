Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates October 28, 2024: US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen calls Trump an 'American tyrant'; Here's why he's backing Kamala Harris
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 28, 2024: US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen calls Trump an ‘American tyrant’; Here's why he's backing Kamala Harris

3 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2024, 01:45 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 28, 2024: Musician Bruce Springsteen during a campaign event with US Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in Clarkston, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Photo Bloomberg (AP)Premium
Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Oct 2024, 01:45:15 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen calls Trump an ‘American tyrant’; Here's why he's backing Kamala Harris

  • Bruce Springsteen during a rally in Georgia, delivered a strong endorsement for Kamala Harris, and declared that Donald Trump seeks to become an 'American tyrant'. He highlighted the need for a president who respects the Constitution and supports democracy, women's rights, and a fair economy.
Read the full story here

28 Oct 2024, 01:28:25 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Diwali 2024: Bidens host Deepavali reception at White House

  • Continuing a tradition from previous years, US President Joe Biden would celebrate Diwali at the White House on Monday evening along with a large number of Indian-Americans from across the country
Read the full story here

28 Oct 2024, 01:05:20 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris at Houston rally focused on abortion rights

  • In a rare political appearance, Beyoncé joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston, Texas, advocating for abortion rights. As a mother, Beyoncé asked the crowd to vote, imagining a future where young women have no obstacles to equality and freedom.
Read the full story here

