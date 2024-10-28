LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 28, 2024: US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen calls Trump an ‘American tyrant’; Here's why he's backing Kamala Harris

3 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2024, 01:45 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.