Latest News Today Live Updates October 28, 2024: US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen calls Trump an ‘American tyrant’; Here's why he's backing Kamala Harris

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen calls Trump an ‘American tyrant’; Here's why he's backing Kamala Harris
- Bruce Springsteen during a rally in Georgia, delivered a strong endorsement for Kamala Harris, and declared that Donald Trump seeks to become an 'American tyrant'. He highlighted the need for a president who respects the Constitution and supports democracy, women's rights, and a fair economy.
US News Today Live Updates: Diwali 2024: Bidens host Deepavali reception at White House
- Continuing a tradition from previous years, US President Joe Biden would celebrate Diwali at the White House on Monday evening along with a large number of Indian-Americans from across the country
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris at Houston rally focused on abortion rights
- In a rare political appearance, Beyoncé joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston, Texas, advocating for abortion rights. As a mother, Beyoncé asked the crowd to vote, imagining a future where young women have no obstacles to equality and freedom.