LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 3, 2024: Uttar Pradesh News: 25-year-old Muslim gets life term for interfaith marriage by faking identity

3 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2024, 07:43 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.