Latest News Today Live Updates October 3, 2024: Uttar Pradesh News: 25-year-old Muslim gets life term for interfaith marriage by faking identity

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Oct 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh News: 25-year-old Muslim gets life term for interfaith marriage by faking identity
Read the full story here
- A 25-year-old man in Bareilly received a life sentence for coercing a 20-year-old woman to convert to Islam under false pretenses. His father was sentenced to two years too. This marks the first life sentence under the newly amended Uttar Pradesh conversion law.
03 Oct 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Govinda health update: Daughter Tina Ahuja says, ‘Getting better, shifted from ICU to….’ after accidental gunshot
Read the full story here
- Govinda health update: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja also shared the actor's health update on Wednesday and said he is fine and asked his fans not to panic.
03 Oct 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Bangladesh news: Interim govt recalls envoys of 5 countries, including India. Here is why
Read the full story here
- The interim government of Bangladesh has announced the recall of envoys from five nations, including the High Commissioner to India, signaling a major diplomatic shift.