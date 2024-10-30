LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 30, 2024: US Election 2024: ‘Smart, tough, trusted’: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks these qualities

6 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2024, 01:19 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.