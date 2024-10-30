Latest News Today Live Updates October 30, 2024: US Election 2024: ‘Smart, tough, trusted’: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks these qualities

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Oct 2024, 01:19 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: ‘Smart, tough, trusted’: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks these qualities
- During a White House Diwali celebration, President Joe Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris’s intelligence, experience, and character, contrasting her background with that of her opponent, Donald Trump. 'She’s smart, she’s tough, she’s trusted,' Biden emphasized.
30 Oct 2024, 01:00 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: ‘You are the future’—Kamala Harris delivers powerful message to youth at Michigan rally
- US Vice President Kamala Harris called for a collective effort to address pressing societal issues, including climate change and gun violence in schools. She acknowledged the impatience of young voters, asserting, 'You are leading the charge to protect our planet and our future.'
30 Oct 2024, 12:46 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Obama unleashes on Trump, condemns Madison Square Garden rally remarks as ‘sexist, racist, bigoted’
- At a rally in Philadelphia, former President Barack Obama unleashed a blistering attack on Donald Trump, condemning his recent Madison Square Garden rally for its “racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes."
30 Oct 2024, 12:32 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Trump stirs controversy with personal attack on Michelle Obama at Atlanta rally
- At a rally in Atlanta on Monday night, former President Donald Trump targeted both Michelle Obama. Trump referred to Michelle Obama as 'nasty,' sharing with the crowd, 'Do you know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama,' which elicited boos from his supporters.
30 Oct 2024, 12:16 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Puerto Rico Archbishop, GOP Chairman demand apology from Trump over comedian’s insulting remarks
- Hinchcliffe’s remark describing Puerto Rico as ‘a floating island of garbage’ sparked sharp criticism from Puerto Rico’s Archbishop, who called it an insult to island. Puerto Rico’s Republican Party chairman Cintrón stated he would withhold his support until the former president issued an apology.