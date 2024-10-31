Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates October 31, 2024: US Election 2024: Space legend Buzz Aldrin declares Trump the best choice for America's future: Here's why

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:54 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 31, 2024: Buzz Aldrin emphasizes the urgent need for a leader who is a decision-maker under pressure. (AFP file photo)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2024, 01:54 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Space legend Buzz Aldrin declares Trump the best choice for America's future: Here's why

  • Legendary Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin celebrates America’s potential and insists that only Trump can tackle the urgent challenges facing the nation. Here are his compelling reasons for supporting Trump as the future of America.
Read the full story here

31 Oct 2024, 01:24 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: ‘Living within our means’: Elon Musk unveils spending cuts plan if Trump is re-elected

  • Elon Musk outlined his plans to slash federal spending if Donald Trump is re-elected. Musk emphasized the need for the US to 'live within our means,' advocating for drastic budget cuts to avoid economic disaster.
Read the full story here

31 Oct 2024, 12:41 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: ‘The process goes on, with or without you’ – Why Michelle Obama says voting is essential

  • Speaking at a When We All Vote rally in Atlanta, Michelle Obama urged Americans to embrace their power through voting and warned against complacency. Obama highlighted the disconnect between those in power and everyday citizens, noting that political elites often welcome public indifference.
Read the full story here

