Latest News Today Live Updates October 4, 2024: Yazidi girl, kidnapped by ISIS at the age of 11, rescued after a decade from Gaza | Viral Video
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 4, 2024: Yazidi girl, kidnapped by ISIS at the age of 11, rescued after a decade from Gaza | Viral Video

1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2024, 12:47 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments.

Latest news on October 4, 2024: The IDF rescued a Yazidi girl from Gaza who was kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq.Premium
Latest news on October 4, 2024: The IDF rescued a Yazidi girl from Gaza who was kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Oct 2024, 12:47:30 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Yazidi girl, kidnapped by ISIS at the age of 11, rescued after a decade from Gaza | Viral Video

  • Fawzia Amin Sido, kidnapped by ISIS at 11 and held by Hamas for nearly a decade, was rescued by Israeli forces in Gaza. The 21-year-old reunited with her family in Iraq, and her emotional return video went viral, highlighting the brutality faced by Yazidi children.
