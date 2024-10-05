Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates October 5, 2024: NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi killed in Mumbai's Byculla, case filed, probe underway
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 5, 2024: NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi killed in Mumbai's Byculla, case filed, probe underway

5 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 5, 2024: US President Joe Biden speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Latest news on October 5, 2024: US President Joe Biden speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2024, 08:35:56 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi killed in Mumbai's Byculla, case filed, probe underway

  • NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area last night. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway: Mumbai Police
Read the full story here

05 Oct 2024, 08:11:39 AM IST

World News Live Updates: ‘I would be thinking about other alternatives than attacking Iranian oil fields,’ says Joe Biden on Iran-Israel conflict

  • President Biden announced a temporary deal to suspend a dockworkers' strike while addressing challenges in West Asia. He reaffirmed support for Vice President Harris and defended the legitimacy of recent job reports amid criticisms from Republican leaders regarding the economy.
Read the full story here

05 Oct 2024, 07:27:53 AM IST

World News Live Updates: How the massacre of Israeli female soldiers came to symbolize 7 October failures

  • The women stationed at Nahal Oz warned authorities for months about increasingly suspicious Hamas activity, but no one acted.
Read the full story here

05 Oct 2024, 06:54:05 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Northern lights in New York this weekend? Here's how to catch glimpse of aurora amid solar storm activity

  • Faint northern lights may be visible in the northern US this weekend due to solar storms. Forecasters warn of possible disruptions in power and communications as the sun reaches a peak in its 11-year cycle.
Read the full story here

05 Oct 2024, 06:34:54 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and male sex abuse: Old clip of rapper silencing 16YO Justin Bieber on TV show goes viral

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is heard cautioning Justin Bieber to not talk 'about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television'
Read the full story here

