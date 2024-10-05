Latest News Today Live Updates October 5, 2024: NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi killed in Mumbai's Byculla, case filed, probe underway

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2024, 08:35 AM IST
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi killed in Mumbai's Byculla, case filed, probe underway
- NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area last night. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway: Mumbai Police
05 Oct 2024, 08:11 AM IST
'I would be thinking about other alternatives than attacking Iranian oil fields,' says Joe Biden on Iran-Israel conflict
- President Biden announced a temporary deal to suspend a dockworkers' strike while addressing challenges in West Asia. He reaffirmed support for Vice President Harris and defended the legitimacy of recent job reports amid criticisms from Republican leaders regarding the economy.
05 Oct 2024, 07:27 AM IST
How the massacre of Israeli female soldiers came to symbolize 7 October failures
- The women stationed at Nahal Oz warned authorities for months about increasingly suspicious Hamas activity, but no one acted.
05 Oct 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Northern lights in New York this weekend? Here's how to catch glimpse of aurora amid solar storm activity
- Faint northern lights may be visible in the northern US this weekend due to solar storms. Forecasters warn of possible disruptions in power and communications as the sun reaches a peak in its 11-year cycle.
05 Oct 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and male sex abuse: Old clip of rapper silencing 16YO Justin Bieber on TV show goes viral
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is heard cautioning Justin Bieber to not talk 'about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television'