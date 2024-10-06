Explore
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates October 6, 2024: ‘I will make you a star with record deal’: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs lured 9-year-old victim
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates October 6, 2024: ‘I will make you a star with record deal’: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs lured 9-year-old victim

4 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 6, 2024: FILE - Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs directs photographers as they sing 'Happy Birthday,' to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (ANI)Premium
Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Oct 2024, 07:57:01 AM IST

World News Live Updates: ‘I will make you a star with record deal’: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs lured 9-year-old victim

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations from 120 individuals, including a 9-year-old boy, accusing him of sexual assault. Attorney Tony Buzbee represents these victims, claiming abuse occurred from 1991 to present.
Read the full story here

06 Oct 2024, 07:56:49 AM IST

World News Live Updates: 'Will never quit, never bend': Donald Trump returns to July assassination site in Pennsylvania | 10 points

  • US Presidential Elections 2024: “As I was saying…," Donald Trump said as he appeared on stage, pretending he was resuming the speech that was interrupted when he was grazed in the ear by a bullet on July 13.
Read the full story here

06 Oct 2024, 07:42:42 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: IND vs BAN T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav shares BIG update on Sanju Samson, Mayank Yadav for Bangladesh series. Details

  • India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series. India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6 followed by two more matches – October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad).
Read the full story here

06 Oct 2024, 06:32:44 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Fans hail Donald Trump's 'guts' as he returns to Pennsylvania where he was shot

  • This is the same site where Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in July, wounding his right ear.
Read the full story here

06 Oct 2024, 06:31:38 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: ‘What are you talking about?’ EAM Jaishankar denies Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh

  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday denied reports of China entering Arunachal Pradesh, and reaffirmed India's robust patrolling of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Read the full story here

