Latest News Today Live Updates October 6, 2024: ‘I will make you a star with record deal’: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs lured 9-year-old victim

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Oct 2024, 07:57 AM IST
World News Live Updates: ‘I will make you a star with record deal’: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs lured 9-year-old victim
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations from 120 individuals, including a 9-year-old boy, accusing him of sexual assault. Attorney Tony Buzbee represents these victims, claiming abuse occurred from 1991 to present.
06 Oct 2024, 07:56 AM IST
World News Live Updates: 'Will never quit, never bend': Donald Trump returns to July assassination site in Pennsylvania | 10 points
- US Presidential Elections 2024: “As I was saying…," Donald Trump said as he appeared on stage, pretending he was resuming the speech that was interrupted when he was grazed in the ear by a bullet on July 13.
06 Oct 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: IND vs BAN T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav shares BIG update on Sanju Samson, Mayank Yadav for Bangladesh series. Details
- India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series. India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6 followed by two more matches – October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad).
06 Oct 2024, 06:32 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Fans hail Donald Trump's 'guts' as he returns to Pennsylvania where he was shot
- This is the same site where Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in July, wounding his right ear.
06 Oct 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: ‘What are you talking about?’ EAM Jaishankar denies Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday denied reports of China entering Arunachal Pradesh, and reaffirmed India's robust patrolling of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).