Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates October 8, 2024: North Korea's Kim Jong Un again threatens to use nuclear weapons ‘without hesitation’ against South Korea, US

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:26 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on October 8, 2024: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a visit to the National Defense University in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 7, 2024, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Oct 2024, 07:26 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: North Korea's Kim Jong Un again threatens to use nuclear weapons ‘without hesitation’ against South Korea, US

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un reiterated threats to use nuclear weapons against South Korea and the US, blaming them for escalating tensions. 
Read the full story here

08 Oct 2024, 07:24 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump to become the next US President? Nostradamus of US polls says…

  • Kamala Harris will win US Presidential Elections 2024: Nostradamus of US polls, makes big statement about October surprise
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.